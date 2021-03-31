COVID Jab 100% Effective Among 12-15-Yr-Olds, Say Pfizer-BioNTech

Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday, 31 March, announced that the phase 3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents of ages 12-15 had shown 100 percent efficacy and “robust antibody responses”.

A press release from the company said that the response evoked by the vaccine exceeded what was recorded in participants in vaccine trials aged 16-25 years, and it was well tolerated by the 2,260 adolescents who were part of the trial.

The companies said that they planned to submit the data to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand emergency-use authorisation of the vaccine among adolescents aged 12-15 years as quickly as possible.

At the moment, the vaccine is authorised in the US for emergency use in people over the age of 16.