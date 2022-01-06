COVID-19: Data From Indian Cities Shows Spikes Unaccompanied by Hospitalisations

India, on Thursday, 6 January, reported almost 91,000 COVID cases and 325 deaths, while the daily positive rate hit nearly 6.5 per cent.

The number of active COVID cases in the country is 2,85,401, and the number of Omicron cases is reportedly 2,630.

The big cities of the country are witnessing the most serious spike in cases, but the same surge isn't visible when it comes to COVID-induced hospitalisations.

Take a look at the data on the same from some of these cities.