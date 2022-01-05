Amid COVID Spike, Karnataka Imposes Weekend Curfew, Schools Shut for 2 Weeks

The Karnataka government on Tuesday, 4 January, announced weekend curfew effective this weekend, from 10 pm on Friday, 7 January, till 5 am on Monday, 10 January, across the State.

Considering the steep increase in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government has also imposed a night curfew for two weeks and will come into effect from 10 am on Wednesday, 5 January, till 5 am on Wednesday, 19 January.