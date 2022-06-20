COVID-19: India Reports 12,781 New Cases, Positivity Rate at 4.32 Percent

Representative image.
India on Monday, 20 June, reported 12,781 new COVID-19 cases, 8,537 recoveries and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases currently stand at 76,700. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has risen to 4.32 percent.
Meanwhile, 196.18 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Maharashtra on Sunday had reported 4,004 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,087 in Mumbai, and one fatality, the state health department said.
Meanwhile, the national capital reported 1,530 new cases on Sunday, as per the Delhi government health bulletin. Delhi also recorded three deaths in a day while the positivity rate rose to 8.41 percent on Sunday.
