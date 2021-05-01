India Reports Over 4 Lakh New COVID Cases; Tally at 1.91 Cr

In the biggest-ever single-day spike, India reported 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths on Saturday, 1 May, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases in the country now stand at 1,91,64,969.
And as the surge continues, the United Stated has issued a proclamation to restrict travel of non-citizens from India starting 4 May.
Meanwhile, state governments in India have been announcing restrictions to curb the spread and break the chain of the virus as the Centre extends the vaccination programme to people above 18 years. However, as the rollout is scheduled to happen from Saturday many states have expressed their inability to start the drive due to vaccine shortage.
The Biden Administration on Friday noted that the COVID crisis in India is very “serious”.
Speaking to reports at a news conference in Washington, Gayle E Smith, the State Department Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security said, “I'm afraid that the crisis in India with the surge in the virus is indeed very, very serious. India's reporting an increasing number of cases almost every day. The crisis has not peaked yet.”
The United States will restrict the travel of non-citizens from India starting 4 May. A proclamation issued by the Joe Biden administration will prohibit the entry of non-citizens who have been present in India for 14 days before their entry into the United States.
However, the entry restriction doesn’t apply to several categories including lawful permanent residents (LPRs), non-citizens married to Americans or green card holders, non-citizen parents or legal guardians of minors who are US citizens or green card holders among others.
Published: 01 May 2021,08:51 AM IST