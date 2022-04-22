India Logs 2,451 New COVID-19 Cases, 54 Deaths Amid Fresh Surge

As COVID-19 cases in India show an upward trend, the country reported 2,451 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 22 April – slightly higher than the 2,380 cases recorded on Thursday.
(Image: The Quint)
A total of 54 new deaths due to the disease were also reported. The active COVID-19 cases in country have risen to 14,241.
Amid the spike in infections, the national capital city of Delhi logged 965 cases on Thursday. The fresh cases in Mumbai stood at 91 on the same day.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced on Thursday that a precautionary dose will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries of 18 to 59 years age group in all government COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs).
The government order, dated 21 April, stated that the same vaccine, which was used for previous vaccine doses, will be administered as the precautionary dose.
