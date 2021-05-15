India to Make 216 Cr Vaccines By Dec?: Data Shows Big Challenges

Amid the Centre facing severe criticism over the shortage of vaccines and healthcare infrastructure to mitigate the pandemic, Niti Ayog’s VK Paul said that India will manufacture 216 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines between August and December in a bid to vaccinate all citizens by December 2021.

Paul on Thursday said that “there should be no doubt that vaccine will be available for all as we move forward.”

While the goal of 216 crore vaccines being produced in India, other than the number of vaccines that India plans to import, seems optimistic, it is also extremely difficult to achieve in several ways if the manufacturing capacity of several companies and India’s overall production capacity is taken into consideration in detail.

While most of the vaccines are still in trials and have not begun mass production yet, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield, too, are currently struggling to ramp up production and meet the demands of the Centre and the states.