‘Feeling the Pain, Suffering of People’: PM Modi Amid COVID Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 14 May, said he is feeling the same pain that the people of the country have gone through recently, amid the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Such a terrible pandemic that has come after 100 years is testing the world at every step. There is an invisible enemy in front of us. We have lost many of those who were close to us. The suffering the people of this country have endured in the recent past, the pain that many people have gone through, I am also experiencing the same," the prime minister was quoted as saying during an event to release the eighth instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.
Appealing to the people to get vaccinated whenever their chance comes, Modi said, "This vaccine will give us protection against COVID-19, will reduce the chances of severe disease. The vaccine is a very effective means to protect oneself. The Centre government and all state governments are making continuous efforts together to ensure that as many people get the shot as soon as possible. Around 18 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country till now."
Pointing out that COVID-19 is spreading fast in rural India, he urged villagers to take necessary precautions, including wearing of masks. The PM further asked states to take action against black-marketing of medicines and essential supplies.
Modi's address comes amid severe criticism of the Centre's handling of the coronavirus crisis in the country, with shortages of oxygen, medicines, and hospital beds being reported across the country. To compound the challenge, most states are also faced with a shortage of vaccine doses.
On Friday, India reported reported 3,43,144 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,40,46,809. The death toll increased by 4,000 to 2,62,317.
