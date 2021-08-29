45,083 New COVID Cases, 460 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.68 Lakh

India on Sunday, 29 August, reported 45,083 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,26,95,030.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,68,558 active cases across the country, while 3,18,8,642 patients have been discharged so far, with 35,840 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
As per health ministry's data, Kerala reported 31,265 cases on Saturday alone. The state has continued to register more than 30,000 coronavirus infections for the past four consecutive days.
Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57 percent, a number which has been below 3 percent for the last 34 days.
At the same time, the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.18 percent, which according to the health ministry's report has also been below 3 percent for 65 days now.
At the same, India has administered over 73.8 lakh doses of COVID vaccines, taking the total vaccination count to around 63.09 crore so far.
