India Reports 35,499 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; 447 Deaths Take Toll to 4.28 L

India on Monday, 9 August, reported 35,499 COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to 3,19,69,954. The death toll rose by 447 to 4,28,309.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,02,188 active cases across the country, while 3,11,39,457 patients have been discharged so far, with 39,686 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate in the country stands at 97.40 percent.

Delhi on Sunday reported 66 COVID-19 cases and zero related deaths in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, over 16 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, taking total doses administered in India to over 50.86 crore.