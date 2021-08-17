India Reports 25,166 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 437 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

The number of active cases constitute 1.15 percent of the total cases, lowest ever since March 2020.
(File Photo: PTI)
India reported 25,166 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 17 August, 23.5 percent lower than the number of cases reported on Monday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 4,32,079 with 437 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.
Out of the 437 fatalities, Kerala and Maharashtra alone reported 142 and 100 deaths respectively.
As of 17 August, the total number of people vaccinated in the country stands at 55,47,30,609 including 88,13,919 people vaccinated in the last 24 hours.
India has achieved the highest ever single-day COVID-19 vaccination doses administered on 16 August.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday tweeted, "India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses. Yesterday will go down in the history of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive. Congratulations."
