COVID-19: US Eases Travel Restrictions for India to Level 2

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US State Department eased travel restrictions for India, issuing a Level 2 rating for the country.

The CDC's advisory is now 'Level 2: Moderate' and the state department lowered its rating to 'Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution'.

US President Joe Biden had imposed travel restrictions on India in the midst of the second COVID-19 wave on 30 April, prohibiting the majority of non-US nationals from entering the country if they had visited India within the previous two weeks.

Additionally, the CDC and the state department issued a warning against travelling to Turkey in view of the surge in COVID-19 numbers in the region.

The CDC raised its advisory to 'Level 4: Very High', while the state department issued 'Level 4: Do Not Travel' advisory, Reuters reported.