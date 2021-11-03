After Long Wait, WHO Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for Emergency Use

Australia recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, as the country eased border restrictions.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Technical Advisory Group of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the health body tweeted on Wednesday, 3 November.
WHAT DID WHO SAY ON WEDNESDAY?
The Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the Covaxin vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks and the vaccine can be used, the WHO said on Wednesday.
Covaxin vaccine was also reviewed by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), and recommended use of this vaccine in two doses, with a dose interval of four weeks, in all age groups 18 and above, it added.
Available data on vaccination of pregnant women with the Covaxin vaccine are insufficient to assess vaccine safety or efficacy in pregnancy, it further said, adding that studies in pregnant women are planned, including a pregnancy sub-study and a pregnancy registry.
Soon after WHO cleared Covaxin, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to thank the health body, calling the development a sign of capable leadership and the story of PM Modi's resolve.
BACKGROUND
The WHO on Thursday, 28 October had said that Bharat Biotech had been submitting information required for EUL of Covaxin "regularly and very quickly" to a technical committee that helps the global health agency in assessing the vaccine, reported news agency PTI.
The UN body said this at a press briefing in Geneva, and asserted that it trusted India's vaccine manufacturing industry, that produces "high quality" vaccines.
Bharat Biotech had on 19 April submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to WHO for EUL of Covaxin.
(With inputs from ANI)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)