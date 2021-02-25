India to Charge For COVID-19 Vaccine At Private Hospitals

"While the vaccine will be given for free at government centres, it will be available for a charge, to be decided later, at many private hospitals," said Javadekar.

The price that will be charged for the vaccine will be decided by the government over the next few days after discussions with manufacturers and hospitals.

Those who are above 60 years age will receive the coronavirus vaccine from 1 March, the government had earlier announced.

People above 45 years of age with comorbidities will also be eligible for the vaccination during the next phase.

This is the first time the private sector will be actively involved in administering vaccines, and doses will be available to eligible people who are willing to pay.