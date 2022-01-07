For 2nd Day in a Row, K'taka Sees Over 100 Omicron Cases; India's Tally at 3,007

With several states in the country witnessing a spike in Omicron cases, India's total tally of the new COVID-19 variant crossed the 3000 mark on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday, 7 January. Image used for representation only
With several states in the country witnessing a spike in Omicron cases, India's total tally of the new COVID-19 variant crossed the 3,000 mark on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday, 7 January.
According to the data put out by the ministry, India has so far reported 3,007 Omicron cases. A total of 11 states reported fresh Omicron cases on Thursday.
For a second day in a row, Karnataka reported over a 100 cases as 107 Omicron infections were identified in the state in the past 24 hours. The state had seen over a 100 Omicron cases - 149 fresh cases of the variant - on Wednesday as well.
While Maharashtra added 79 new cases to its Omicron case tally, the states of Rajasthan, Kerala and Haryana saw 55, 50 and 43 fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant, respectively. Both West Bengal and Assam reported seven new Omicron cases each.
Telangana and Goa also reported 13 and 14 Omicron cases, respectively, on the day. Chhattisgarh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, meanwhile, saw one new case of the variant, each.
As many as 1,199 patients have recovered from Omicron, so far.
As per the Union government, a total of 27 states and union territories have reported Omicron cases till now. Here is the Omicron tally in states and union territories.
Maharashtra (876), Delhi (465), Kerala (284), Rajasthan (291), Gujarat (204), Tamil Nadu (121), Telangana (107), Karnataka (333), Haryana (114), Odisha (60), West Bengal (27), Andhra Pradesh (28), Madhya Pradesh (9), Uttar Pradesh (31), Uttarakhand (8), Goa (19), Meghalaya (4), Assam (9), Puducherry (2), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Chhattisgarh (1) Andaman and Nicobar Islands (3), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1), Manipur (1), Punjab (2)
India, meanwhile, witnessed a huge spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The country reported 1,17,100 cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, taking its total case tally to 3,52,26,386.
