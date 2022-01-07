For 2nd Day in a Row, K'taka Sees Over 100 Omicron Cases; India's Tally at 3,007

With several states in the country witnessing a spike in Omicron cases, India's total tally of the new COVID-19 variant crossed the 3,000 mark on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday, 7 January.

According to the data put out by the ministry, India has so far reported 3,007 Omicron cases. A total of 11 states reported fresh Omicron cases on Thursday.

For a second day in a row, Karnataka reported over a 100 cases as 107 Omicron infections were identified in the state in the past 24 hours. The state had seen over a 100 Omicron cases - 149 fresh cases of the variant - on Wednesday as well.