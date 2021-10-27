41 Pregnant Women Died in Kerala Due to COVID-19: State Health Minister

She also said there seemed to be "no difference in the findings of the recent sero prevalence scientific study conducted by the state health department and the similar surveys by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)".

She further said that according to the ICMR, the sero positivity rate in Kerala "was 0.33 percent, 0.88 percent and 11.6 percent in May, August and December in 2020 respectively and 44.4 percent in May 2021."

"It has risen to 82.61 percent when the state conducted the sero prevalence study during the August-September this year."

