COVID-19 Vaccination: India Crosses 60 Crore Vaccination Doses

As per the records of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 25 August, the total number of people vaccinated stands at 59,55,04,593, excluding the people inoculated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday, reported 37,593 new COVID cases – 47.6% higher than Tuesday – taking the tally in the country to 3,25,12,366. The death toll increased by 648 to 4,35,758.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are 3,22,327 active cases across the country currently, while 3,17,54,281 patients have been discharged so far, with 34,169 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

The state of Kerala, in the meantime, is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the cases jumping nearly 31 percent over the past 24 hours to more than 31,000. As many as 215 deaths have also been recorded along with a test positivity rate of 19.03 percent.



The state government has, as per NDTV, flagged an 'Onam spike'.