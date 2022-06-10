Mumbai Reports 1,956 COVID Cases, Highest Since January; State Tally at 3,081

On Friday, 10 June, Mumbai reported almost two-third of the total COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. The state capital saw 1,956 cases, which is the highest since January this year. It is also 15 percent higher than the cases reported a day ago on Thursday. Image used for representation only
(File Photo: PTI)
Mumbai reported almost two-third of the total COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Friday, 10 June. The state capital saw 1,956 cases, which is the highest since January this year. It is also 15 percent higher than the cases reported a day ago on Thursday.
The state, meanwhile, reported, 3,081 new COVID-19 cases, a significant rise from 2,813 cases reported on Thursday. No deaths were reported due to the virus on this day.
As many as 1,323 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the total discharge count in Maharashtra to 77,43,513. Currently, of the 13,329 active cases in the state, 9,191 are from Mumbai.
While the state's recovery rate is 97.96 percent, its case fatality rate stands at 1.87 percent.
The country too has been witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. As many as 7,584 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. According to a report in news agency PTI, Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka, contributed to more than 80 percent of these cases.
The Centre had on Thursday asked all states and Union territories to ensure high level of testing in areas reporting new or cluster of COVID-19 cases, while emphasising the need to follow the five-fold strategy of combating the disease.
This strategy is test-track-treat, vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour.
In a letter, Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said in the past two weeks, an upsurge in cases has been noticed even as there has been a sustained and significant decline in the number of cases across the country during the past four months.
(With inputs from PTI.)
