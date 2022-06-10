Mumbai Reports 1,956 COVID Cases, Highest Since January; State Tally at 3,081

Mumbai reported almost two-third of the total COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Friday, 10 June. The state capital saw 1,956 cases, which is the highest since January this year. It is also 15 percent higher than the cases reported a day ago on Thursday.

The state, meanwhile, reported, 3,081 new COVID-19 cases, a significant rise from 2,813 cases reported on Thursday. No deaths were reported due to the virus on this day.

As many as 1,323 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the total discharge count in Maharashtra to 77,43,513. Currently, of the 13,329 active cases in the state, 9,191 are from Mumbai.

While the state's recovery rate is 97.96 percent, its case fatality rate stands at 1.87 percent.