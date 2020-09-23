COVID-19 Positive Candidates Not Allowed to Appear for CLAT 2020

CLAT 2020 candidates are required to bring a self-health declaration form to enter the exam hall.

According to the revised guidelines by the Consortium of National Law Universities, all candidates who have been tested positive for COVID-19 and are under medical surveillance or in isolation will not be permitted to take the CLAT 2020 exam scheduled on 28 September.

CLAT 2020 candidates will be required to bring a self-health declaration form to the exam hall, without which entry will not be permitted. Candidates will also be required to bring their own masks, gloves and personal hand sanitises to the exam centre. The exam centre will follow social distancing rules, as per SOP and rules provided by the Centre to conduct exams amid the pandemic. CLAT 2020 candidates are expected to reach the exam centre an hour before the exam begins. No candidate shall be allowed to enter the exam centre after 15 minutes of the commencement of the exam.

According to the revised guidelines, candidates are allowed to carry only the following to the exam hall: Blue/Black ball pen

Admit Card

Any photo I.D. proof issued by the government.

Transparent water bottle.

Own mask, gloves and personal hand sanitiser (50ml).

Self-Health Declaration

Disability Certificate for PWD candidates Candidates are not permitted to carry any electronic or communication devices such as mobile phones, any kind of watches, calculator, headphones, etc. The CLAT 2020 exam was initially scheduled on 7 September between 2-4 pm but has been postponed to 28 September amid rising COVID-19 cases and lockdowns in various states across the country.

Admit cards for CLAT 2020 were released on 16 September and candidates who registers for the exam can download them from the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in The admit cards for CLAT 2020 will mention details of the candidates, including application numbers, roll numbers and CLAT 2020 exam centres.

CLAT 2020 Admit Card: How to Download

Visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Fill in the mobile numbers and passwords to login

On the next window, check and download the CLAT 2020 admit cards