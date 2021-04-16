BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Second Time

Yediyurappa had taken his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on 12 March. He had tested positive for the virus earlier too, in August 2020.

He was admitted to Manipal hospital on 2 August and was discharged only on 10 August after he tested negative for the virus.

Yediyurappa has been campaigning for by-elections and was on campaign trail till Thursday. He has reportedly been complaining of fever and fatigue for the last three days.

Members of Yediyurappa’s family, cabinet colleagues, members of his personal staff as well as bureaucrats who have been in touch with him have been advised to self-isolate and get themselves tested immediately.