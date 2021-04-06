Beaches in Mumbai To Remain Shut Till 30 April Amid COVID Surge

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, all beaches in the city are to remain closed for visitors it was announced on Tuesday, 6 April.
The decision was taken by the civic body of Mumbai. The city’s commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal while issuing an order to this effect, instructed all assistant municipal commissioners to ensure the beaches stay shut for all of April.
The circular read:
Police officers are meant to help in implementing the order.
Not only beaches, but in a slew of new restrictions the Maharashtra government introduced on 4 April the government said all beaches, public spaces and gardens are to remain shut from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am on weekdays and from 8:00 pm on Friday to 7:00 am on Monday.
Mumbai on Tuesday, 6 April, recorded 10,030 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 77,495.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined