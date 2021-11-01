Australia Recognises Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, To Allow Fully Vaxed Travellers

Covaxin vaccine. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: FIT)
The Australian government on Monday, 1 November, officially recognised Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status.
"Today, the @TGAgovau determined that Covaxin (manufactured by @BharatBiotech) vaccine would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status," tweeted Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell AO.
"Importantly, recognition of Covaxin, along with the previously announced recognition of Covishield (manufactured by @AstraZenecaIn), means that many Indian citizens, as well as other countries, will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia," he added.
"Today, the TGA determined that Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status. This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV," the TGA said in a statement.
