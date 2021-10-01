AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 74% Efficacy in Large US Trial

Besides, there were also no thrombosis or cases of serious blood clotting, a side effect that has been linked to the vaccine.

Commenting on the overall result produced by the vaccine, Dr Anna Durbin, a vaccine researcher at Johns Hopkins University who was also one of the investigators in the study reportedly said that she was "pleasantly surprised" by the outcome, according to Reuters. She added that the vaccine was also highly protective against severe disease and hospitalisation.

In late July, AstraZeneca had said that it planned to get full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration instead of seeking an approval for emergency use.

Meanwhile, the British drugmaker is also exploring the possibility of giving booster shots to people who have either received two doses of its own vaccine or those of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.

The company is also expected to apply for US approval of its Vaxzevria vaccine later this year. The vaccine is reportedly authorised at over 170 countries.