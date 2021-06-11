Amid Vaccine Inequity Concerns, G7 to Donate 1 Bn Doses by ’22 End

Britain announced on Thursday, 10 June, that G7 leaders will agree to provide at least one billion COVID vaccine doses to the world by expanding their global manufacturing of jabs through sharing and financing schemes.

The G7 Summit is being hosted by the UK in southwest England this year.

The UK added that it would start by donating five million doses by the end of September and at least 100 million surplus doses within the next year, news agency AFP reported.

This comes after Britain has faced criticism for failing to make donations to poorer countries, in spite of having orders for more than 400 million doses.