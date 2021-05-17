AAP Member Spent Rs 9,000 on Posters Against PM Modi, Absconding

The Delhi Police on on Sunday, 16 May, said that Arvind Gautam, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) president of Ward 47 from the Mangolpuri area, who was responsible for putting up posters in several parts of the national capital criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, is on the run.

The posters read: "Modi ji, why did you send vaccines meant for our children, abroad?"

So far, at least 25 First Information Reports (FIR) have been filed and over 25 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.