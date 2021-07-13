55 Districts With More Than 10% Positivity, Surge in NE States: Govt

Pointing out that "the world is witnessing a third wave," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, reportedly said:

"We've to join hands to ensure that third wave doesn't hit India. PM today clearly said that we should focus on keeping third wave at bay, instead of discussing when it would come in India."

Meanwhile, Lav Agarwal, reportedly bemoaned that people are discussing the third wave like it is "a weather update" and not understanding its seriousness and the the importance of COVID-appropriate behaviour for preventing future waves.