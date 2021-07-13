55 Districts With More Than 10% Positivity, Surge in NE States: Govt

Image of a COVID-19 test being conducted, used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The Centre on Tuesday, 13 July, informed that 55 districts in India reported more than 10 percent COVID-19 positivity rate in the last seven days, and lamented:
Further, according to PTI, the government said nearly 73.4 percent of new COVID-19 cases reported so far in July from Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, was quoted by ANI as saying:
"Similarly, there are some states, where cases have come down but are still being witnessed in the form of plateau," Agarwal added.
Central teams have now, as per the government, been deputed to 11 states.
ON THIRD WAVE
Pointing out that "the world is witnessing a third wave," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, reportedly said:
"We've to join hands to ensure that third wave doesn't hit India. PM today clearly said that we should focus on keeping third wave at bay, instead of discussing when it would come in India."
Meanwhile, Lav Agarwal, reportedly bemoaned that people are discussing the third wave like it is "a weather update" and not understanding its seriousness and the the importance of COVID-appropriate behaviour for preventing future waves.
INDIA'S COVID TALLY
India on Tuesday, 13 July, reported 32,906 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,09,07,282. The death toll increased by 2,020 to 4,10,784.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,32,778 active cases across the country, while 3,00,63,720 patients have been discharged, with 49,007 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will be interacting with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala via video conferencing at 11 am on 16 July to discuss the COVID-19 situation in these states.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
