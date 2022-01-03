50% Capacity, Staggered Timings: MHA Releases Order for Government Employees

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock/altered by the Quint)
In view of the spike in COVID cases, the Centre released an order on Monday, 3 January, stating that the physical attendance of government employees "below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 percent of the actual strength, and the remaining 50 percent shall work from home."
All officers of the level of Under Secretary and above, however, are to attend office on a regular basis, the circular said.
Staggered timings have also been implemented in order to avoid overcrowding. The government employees will work from 9 am to 5.30 pm, and from 10 am to 6.30 pm.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)