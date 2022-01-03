Goa’s COVID Positivity Rate at 10.7%, 388 Cases Reported on Monday

Image used for representation.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
COVID positivity rate in Goa soared to 10.7 percent, as the state reported 388 cases on Monday, 3 January, taking the tally for active cases at 1,671. This comes a day after a massive gathering of tourists was reported from Goa's Baga Beach area.
According to officials, the entry of tourists is behind the increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate, which crossed 10.7 percent on Sunday, NDTV reported.
Meanwhile, schools and colleges have been shut till 26 January.
Shekhar Salkar, a member of the Task Force was reported as saying, "It has been decided to close the physical sessions for Classes 8 and 9 in schools from tomorrow till 26 January,” NDTV reported.
For Classes 11 and 12, the students would have to attend the school to get vaccinated against COVID-19, following which they “need not attend classes till 26 January”, Salkar added.
India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths on Monday. The country's active cases stand at 1,45,582.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)