Goa's COVID Positivity Rate at 10.7%, 388 Cases Reported on Monday

According to officials, the entry of tourists is behind the increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate.
Image used for representation.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

COVID positivity rate in Goa soared to 10.7 percent, as the state reported 388 cases on Monday, 3 January, taking the tally for active cases at 1,671. This comes a day after a massive gathering of tourists was reported from Goa's Baga Beach area.

The huge spike has led to imposition of several restrictions, including a night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am, in order to contain the virus, as the country comes closer to a fast-spreading third wave.

According to officials, the entry of tourists is behind the increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate, which crossed 10.7 percent on Sunday, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges have been shut till 26 January.

Shekhar Salkar, a member of the Task Force was reported as saying, "It has been decided to close the physical sessions for Classes 8 and 9 in schools from tomorrow till 26 January,” NDTV reported.

For Classes 11 and 12, the students would have to attend the school to get vaccinated against COVID-19, following which they “need not attend classes till 26 January”, Salkar added.

India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths on Monday. The country's active cases stand at 1,45,582.

(With inputs from NDTV.)

