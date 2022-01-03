Goa’s COVID Positivity Rate at 10.7%, 388 Cases Reported on Monday

Meanwhile, schools and colleges have been shut till 26 January.

Shekhar Salkar, a member of the Task Force was reported as saying, "It has been decided to close the physical sessions for Classes 8 and 9 in schools from tomorrow till 26 January,” NDTV reported.

For Classes 11 and 12, the students would have to attend the school to get vaccinated against COVID-19, following which they “need not attend classes till 26 January”, Salkar added.

India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths on Monday. The country's active cases stand at 1,45,582.