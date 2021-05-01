300 Indian Scientists Ask Modi to Release Key Epidemiological Data

Indian scientists and medical researchers placed the Narendra Modi government under the spotlight on Friday, 30 April, in an online appeal to share key epidemiological data to allow them to study, predict and curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, reported Bloomberg.

In an online appeal, 300 scientists from research and teaching institutions, including Dr Gagandeep Kang, an esteemed virologist from Vellore and Gautam Menon, professor of biology at Ashoka University, have urgently requested the release of data as the country deals with a rampant second wave.