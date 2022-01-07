173 Onboard Second Italy-India Flight Test Positive For COVID on Arrival

Amritsar airport Director VK Seth was quoted as saying, "Test results of 210 passengers have been shared with me. Out of them, a total of 173 passengers have tested positive," PTI reported.

"This flight came from Rome. It landed at around 12:20 pm today at the airport," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 2,901 new COVID cases, 135 recoveries and 1 death on Friday, with active cases in the state standing at 9,425.