AP: 11 COVID Patients Die as Oxygen Tanker Gets Delayed By Minutes

As per officials, the oxygen pressure started dropping after 8:30 pm and before the supply could be restored, several patients died within a few minutes.

Reportedly, relatives of deceased patients broke into the COVID ICU and started causing damage in the hospital. Following which nurses and doctors fled the ICU fearing for their safety, returning only after police arrived and took control of the situation.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had held a meeting to review the COVID situation in the state, earlier on Monday.