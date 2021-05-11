AP: 11 COVID Patients Die as Oxygen Tanker Gets Delayed By Minutes

The death of 11 COVID patients in the ICU of Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital at Tirupati was declared on Monday night, 10 May, by District Collector M Hari Narayana. The deaths were caused due to a drop in the pressure of oxygen for a mere five minutes as an oxygen tanker was delayed.
Narayana added that though the 11 people who were on oxygen support died, there were several others they were able to save when the oxygen tanker arrived from Tamil Nadu.
As per officials, the oxygen pressure started dropping after 8:30 pm and before the supply could be restored, several patients died within a few minutes.
Reportedly, relatives of deceased patients broke into the COVID ICU and started causing damage in the hospital. Following which nurses and doctors fled the ICU fearing for their safety, returning only after police arrived and took control of the situation.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had held a meeting to review the COVID situation in the state, earlier on Monday.
The spat occurred at two major check-posts — Kodada (from the Vijayawada end) and Jogulamba Gadwal (from Kurnool and Anantapuramu). Police officials said that only patients with confirmed beds would be allowed into Telangana, PI reported.
Andhra Pradesh had reported 14,986 new cases on Sunday, 9 May, and 84 COVID deaths. The total active cases in the state stand at 1,89,367.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined