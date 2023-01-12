UAE Faces Backlash After Naming Oil Chief to Head COP28 Talks

On Thursday, United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the head of the state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), one of the world’s largest oil companies, will lead the COP28 climate talks in Dubai later this year. However, this sparked a backlash from climate activists, experts and civil society groups.

An official statement read, “Under the directive of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber to serve as COP President.”

The UAE is a major OPEC oil exporter and will be the second Arab state to host the climate conference after Egypt in 2022.