'Don't Chop 38,000 Trees To Construct New J&K HC Complex in Raika Forest'

Despite several warnings by environmentalists and climate experts, the Jammu & Kashmir High Court's Jammu complex is set to shift from Janipur to Raika in Jammu City, for which an estimated 38,000 trees would be chopped.

As a resident of Jammu, this would be disastrous for the city's environment. Since the proposal was passed around 2.5 years ago, we have been running the ‘Save Raika Forest’ campaign because there is a need to protect the green lungs of Jammu.