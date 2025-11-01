Colder-Than-Usual Winter Could Worsen Pollution Across North India, Warn Experts

India has already witnessed the consequence of La Niña this year as north and northwest India saw sporadic showers which lowered temperatures in the plains in the first week of October.

The Himalayas also received an early snowfall in early october, along with isolated hailstorms in Jammu, western Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh in early October.

Vishal Dixit, climate scientist and assistant professor at the Centre for Climate Studies, IIT Bombay, tells The Quint that the reason for these sporadic showers and early snowfall in the Himalayas is a consequence of the storm tracks over the Mediterranean and the western Himalayas becoming active due to the shift in jet streams caused by La Niña.

Furthermore, the warming of the Arabian Sea along with these changes prolong the cold wave conditions over north India.

According to the US-based NOAA Research, a research and development body to enable better forecasts, earlier warnings for natural disasters, and a greater understanding of the earth, a cycle of warm El Niño and cool La Niña episodes that happen every few years in the tropical Pacific Ocean is "the most dramatic year-to-year variation of the earth’s climate system, affecting agriculture, public health, freshwater availability, power generation, and economic activity" around the global.