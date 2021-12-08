Mitigating the Ecological Footprint of E-Waste Through a Formal EEE Value Chain

Image used for representation only.
The world generates about 45 million tonnes of e-waste, annually, equivalent to about 4500 Eiffel Towers in height, or about the size of Manhattan!
Collection rates are abysmally low at 20 percent which suggests that much of the economic value in e-waste from materials such as gold, copper, platinum, palladium, etc, is lost to landfill sites.
India is one of the largest illegal dumping grounds for large-scale dumping of e-waste and is among the top five generators of hazardous e-waste globally.
E-waste includes discarded computer parts such as monitors and motherboards, keyboards, mobile phones, chargers, headphones, television sets, power chords, wires, and cables.
This inconsistency in estimates of CPCB and MeitY points to the challenge of accurately estimating the amount of e-waste generated in the country. Additionally, an undisclosed quantity of e-waste accumulates from the legal and illegal e-waste imports, which is not accounted for in the CPCB estimates.
E-waste has contributed significantly to the total waste in India. Municipal solid waste from landfills releases methane into the air; a gas with high global warming potential.
Throughout the life cycle of EEE, from extraction, processing, transportation to end-of-life disposal, large amount of energy is consumed, adding to the Greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory, polluting the environment, and adversely impacting health.
The environmental cost of EEE is rarely factored in by brands due to poor regulation and its implementation. If these costs are factored in, products are likely to become more expensive. Consequently, in the competitive markets of today, brands have little incentive to adopt environmentally sustainable practices.
Materials such as gold, palladium, copper, etc., found in e-waste can be recovered and reused, without deterioration in their material properties, thus conserving energy and natural resources, and reducing pollution. World Economic Forum estimated that there is 100 times more gold to be found in a tonne of smartphones than in a tonne of gold ore!
India’s flawed implementation could be attributed to the presence of a largely unorganized informal recycling sector, which employs millions of poor people, deploys primitive technologies, and has little awareness about hazardous e-waste toxins.
India’s manufacturing chain for electronics is highly fragmented, with components, parts and even assembled products being imported. In the organized sector, e-waste recycling is very capital intensive.
Third party organizations possessing requisite expertise skills can be enrolled to tackle e-waste, through innovative business models. Attero, Saahas Zero Waste, Sanshodhan, and Namo e-waste are examples of startups at the forefront of effective e-waste management.
Despite the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulation, it is a challenge to ensure compliance by thousands of producers and importers. Producers have ambiguous incentive schemes that consumers are unaware of. Reaching out to millions of individual consumers is infeasible.
Suitable financial incentives to consumers and other key stakeholders must be institutionalized. Brands must be mandated to offer schemes to exchange old devices for new ones, thus incentivizing customers to save and recycle used items, and enabling reintegration of these items into the manufacturing processes. Manufacturers may be incentivized to extend lifecycle of their products.
Advertising messages result in impulse buying of products that consumers do not need. Consumers should avail of repair services for their devices wherever possible, be encouraged to follow e-waste instructions provided on the product packing, enquire at stores about existing practices for e-waste collection and recycling methods, etc.
Investments in public campaigns aimed at awareness generation will play a key role in ushering the required behavioral change.
The Mantra: ‘Educate the Consumer, Mandate the Brand, Usher in Behavioural Change, and Eliminate e-waste!’
