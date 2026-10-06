Chhari Dhandh: What Do We Lose When We Build Green Energy in the Wrong Places?

He asks me this while looking at the land where he once photographed that last male. His eyes fill with tears. I don't have an answer.

Perhaps that is because the question is not only about the Great Indian Bustard. Its decline is tied to the disappearance and fragmentation of the open grasslands it depends on, along with threats from power infrastructure and other development.

We can move an egg 770 km. We can hatch chicks in breeding centres. We can use artificial insemination. But eventually, those birds will have to live in the wild. They will need open grasslands and space to feed, nest and move. They will need a landscape that still works.

And the same landscape has to work for the people who depend on it. For Banni's Maldhari pastoralists, grass is fodder, milk, and income. If development reduces access to grazing areas or changes the seasonal cycle of grass and water, the effects could reach a pastoral economy that has existed here for generations.

Dr Tatu's email signature comes back to me here. Beneath his name is a line from Aldo Leopold: “A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability, and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise.”

Perhaps that is the question Kutch is asking too. Not whether we can build renewable energy, or save a bird, but whether we can do both without losing the landscapes that birds, animals, and people already depend on.

(Nikita is an environmental advocate who writes about climate change and sustainable living, seeking to inspire meaningful change.)