Kodaikanal's Garbage Dump Problem: So Huge, It's Visible From Space

But this did not happen in one day. “Earlier, there was one dump in Shenbaganur, right in the heart of human habitation. After protests by the citizens, the authorities closed that, and without taking any clearance from the forest department, shifted it to the current location in the middle of a Shola forest,” says Meenakshi Subramaniyam, who filed the first writ petition against the municipality in the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, on the behalf of an NGO called Shelter Trust, back in 2001.



Recalling what motivated her to knock on the gates of the court, Meenakshi says, “I went for a walk one day and was horrified to see what had happened there. Instead of song birds and Shola life species, it was filled with hundreds of crows.”

Twenty one years ago, many letters were written by the United Citizens Council of Kodaikanal to the authorities for segregation at source. “In those days, land was used to build illegal temples, churches, guesthouses etc. We had asked to allot a piece of land in every ward for waste processing too, but nothing happened,” says Meenakshi, expressing her disappointment.