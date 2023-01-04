Kashmir’s Worsening Air Quality Is a Risk for Respiratory Illnesses

It was a foggy afternoon in December, and people – young and old – were walking uphill to reach the Chest and Disease (CD) hospital at Dalgate, Srinagar.

Visibly straining, few paused momentarily and took deep breaths, creating fleeting, misty clouds in the cold air. Inside, the OPD was full of coughing and panting patients, waiting to see a doctor.

This is not an isolated day. Over the years, this hospital in the Kashmir Valley has witnessed a rise in patients with respiratory illnesses.