An Equitable Model of Irrigation Is Changing A Drought-Prone Maharashtra Region

When the people of Atpadi recognised that they could demand for their right to water for irrigation, the movement for equitable water use, stepped up.

Shetmajoor Kashtakari Shetkari Sanghatana (SKSS), a local farmer and farm labourers’ association of Atpadi and 13 adjoining drought-prone talukas organised a number of agitations which became more focussed in the early 2000s. It also held discussions and forums for farmers.

Their main demand from the Maharashtra government was to ensure that sufficient water from the Krishna river would be “lifted” and diverted to their villages though the then-proposed Tembhu Lift Irrigation Scheme (TLIS) in an equitable manner.

This, they demanded, had to be done for all households, including the landless, living in the 13 districts. The state and the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation (MKVDC) opposed this idea of equitable distribution of water on the basis of households, and preferred gravity command area-based irrigation.

Joy said that, as part of the original design of the then-proposed Tembhu Lift Irrigation project, 4.42 TMC of water was allocated to Atpadi taluka to irrigate 16,000 hectares of land.

“Thus, as per the original proposed design, it would not have irrigated even one-fourth of the cropped area of Atpadi (the cropped area is more than 50,000 hectare) and would also lead to some villages being partially irrigated and some completely left out,” he told Mongabay-India.

This would mean that many farmers would not have received water. “We submitted our study (based on all the surveys the group had done) and proposal to the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation (MKVDC) and villages started fighting back. People told the government what they wanted to do.”