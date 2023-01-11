Joshimath: Uttarakhand CM Announces Rs 1.5 Lakh Compensation for Affected People

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, 11 January announced compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh for all the families impacted by the calamitous situation in Joshimath.

The compensation will initially be granted to those residents who are displaced, reported The Hindu.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, people of Joshimath gathered to agitate against the state government over the demolition of Malari Inn Hotel, which has been declared “unsafe” by the district administration. The owner of Malari Inn and a few residents demanded that they be compensated.