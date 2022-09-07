India Should Train 10 Lakh People for Air Quality Management: iForest Report

"Our report shows that we need to train at least 1 million (10 lakh) people over the next five years for air quality management. This will also create tens of thousands of new jobs in the public and private sector to plan, monitor, mitigate, and control air pollutants," said Chandra Bhushan, the CEO of iFOREST and the lead author of the report.

He said the report is the first attempt of its kind to map the environmental sector in the country.