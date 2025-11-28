GRAP III Revoked: How Delhi's ‘Daily Average AQI’ Masks Toxic Pollution Hotspots

"Parents are more confused and angrier than ever," environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari tells The Quint, a day after the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the stringent Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi.

"Parents have spent weeks seeking advisory to restrict outdoor activity to protect their children. Closing schools damaged their learning, but reopening or shifting rules without clarity has disrupted their lives and reopened the risk for health and pollution exposure," adds Kandhari, who's the co-founder of WarriorMoms, a collective of Indian mothers demanding clean air for children.

GRAP, which was first introduced in 2017, is a graded and pre-determined emergency response mechanism based on AQI levels of Delhi.