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With countries negotiating how to tackle the climate crisis at 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Türkiye, its often-overlooked toll on human health is becoming harder to ignore.

As the first week wrapped up, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Wellcome—a UK-based charitable foundation supporting health research—hosted more than 35 panels with experts and policymakers at the Health Pavilion. Discussions on the sidelines spotlighted how climate change is affecting health, particularly for expectant mothers.

According to a study released by Wellcome at COP31, the risks faced by pregnant women and newborns are startling.