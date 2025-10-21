COP30 Host Brazil Under Fire For Allowing Oil Giant to Drill Near Amazon River

The Quint is committed to covering COP30 to help make sense of the crucial climate talks. Become a member to support us.

Brazilian oil giant Petrobras said Monday, 20 October it had received a license to drill for oil near the mouth of the Amazon River, enraging environmentalists who said the move would undermine Brazil's hosting of UN climate talks next month.

Plans to expand oil exploration in Brazil, already the world's eighth-largest producer, are backed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who insists oil revenues will help fund Brazil's climate transition.

Critics accuse him of a contradictory stance as he urges world leaders to step up in the fight against climate change ahead of COP30 talks in the Amazon city of Belem from 10-21 November.

Petrobras was granted a license to drill in the Foz de Amazonas region after a five-year battle for permission to explore the area.