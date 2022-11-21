COP27: Decision to Set up a Fund for Climate Catastrophes, No Other Progress

Despite the progress on loss and damage, the Sharm el-Sheikh summit failed to call for a phase-down of all fossil fuels, not just coal. The position remains the same, as stated in the 2021 Glasgow climate pact. Raised as a diplomatic offensive, India received support from many countries, especially the European Union, for its call for an all-inclusive phase-down of fossil fuels. This could have put the spotlight on oil and gas-producing nations, and not just countries like India and China that rely overly on coal.

Experts said this failure could threaten gains made on loss and damage, as unabated use of fossil fuels will hasten the climate emergency that will further aggravate loss and damage.

A senior policy advisor at the International Institute of Sustainable Development, Shruti Sharma said that there was hope that all fossil fuels- coal, oil, and gas- would get included in a phase-down call as India has proposed. The failure of COP27 to strengthen the COP26 statement (on the phase-down of coal) is unfortunate, she added.