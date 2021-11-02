COP26: More Than 100 Nations To Sign Deal To Halt Deforestation

More than a hundred heads of states are expected to sign the first consequential deal of the COP26 on Tuesday, 2 November, in which they will vow to end and reverse deforestation by the year 2030, BBC reported.

The deal will be part of a multibillion-dollar package that would aim to tackle the issue of man-made greenhouse gas emissions.

Xi Jinping of China, Joe Biden of the United States (US), and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil are some of the big names in Glasgow that will sign the contract to conserve massive swathes of forests ranging from Siberia to Congo.