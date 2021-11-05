COP 26: More than 20 Nations to Terminate Funding of Fossil Fuel Projects Abroad

In an agreement that will decide the future of the global effort to tackle climate change, more than 20 nations and financial organisations will stop funding fossil fuel projects and shall instead divert the the money to green technology and clean energy projects from the year 2022, Reuters reported on Wednesday, 3 November.

Such a switch will generate approximately $8 billion per year around the globe for clean energy.

It is a landmark move in what is a UN-led effort to encourage countries to utilise clean fuels.

Some of the nations in the agreement are the US, UK, and Denmark. Developing countries like Costa Rica would receive financial aid for the transition to clean energy.

The European Investment Bank is also expected to play a key role in this endeavour.

However, the People's Republic of China and Japan, two of the biggest financiers in the world of overseas fossil fuel development, have rejected the agreement.

Additionally, the countries that are part of the agreement can still continue with their domestic fossil fuel resources.

Funding for projects from private actors are not covered by the agreement.