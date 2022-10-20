'Will Inspire Us to Do More Daily': PM Modi Launches Mission LiFE Ahead of COP27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and launched Mission Lifestyle for Environment, 'LiFE', in Gujarat's Kevadia on Thursday, 20 October.
The launch comes ahead of COP27 - the UN climate meet in Egypt.
Talking about upcoming summit, Guterres added on Thursday, “with its vulnerability to climate impacts and its massive economy, India can play a critical bridging role."
Mission LiFE aims at strengthening the concept of a pro-people planet, explained PM Modi.
This approach includes pushing individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand).
It will also enable industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply). Along with that, this will help in influencing government and industrial policy to support both, sustainable consumption, and production (policy).
'Conference of the Parties,' or COP27, is a gathering where 200 countries will come together resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh at the start of November this year to focus on how to tackle climate change issues.
COP27 is held under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and this year marks its 30th anniversary since it was established at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit.
