'Afterglow' Effect of a Volcanic Eruption Turns Skies Pink-Purple in Antarctica

Scientists in the Antarctica reported this phenomenon, according to The Guardian.

“Believe it or not, I haven’t edited these colours either, they are pretty much as we saw them. It’s incredible,” Stuart Shaw, a science technician with Antarctica New Zealand who clicked these pictures, told The Guardian.

Scientists have also found more than usual aerosols above Antarctica. These aerosols stay in the stratosphere for a long time after a volcano erupts and they bend light to generate these colours and create an "afterglow."