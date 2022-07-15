'Afterglow' Effect of a Volcanic Eruption Turns Skies Pink-Purple in Antarctica

Representational image.
In January this year, an undersea volcano erupted reaching more than 19 km above sea level in New Zealand. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption also caused a massive Tsunami.
This volcano released aerosols in the stratosphere that are now causing a bright pink-purple glow in the sky, which is being called an "afterglow" effect of the Tongan eruption.
Scientists in the Antarctica reported this phenomenon, according to The Guardian.
“Believe it or not, I haven’t edited these colours either, they are pretty much as we saw them. It’s incredible,” Stuart Shaw, a science technician with Antarctica New Zealand who clicked these pictures, told The Guardian.
Scientists have also found more than usual aerosols above Antarctica. These aerosols stay in the stratosphere for a long time after a volcano erupts and they bend light to generate these colours and create an "afterglow."
Aerosols are very small particles, they could be solid or liquid droplets suspended in the air.
"We were presented with quite a show, which had most of the station personnel grabbing jackets and running outside with their cameras to look at the awesome colours," Shaw told The Guardian.
