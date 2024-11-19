3 Ways to Help Countries Fight Climate Disasters, Beyond a Loss and Damage Fund

These days, it’s hard to escape news stories discussing how climate change is contributing to extreme weather disasters, including the recent U.S. hurricanes. Aid agencies are increasingly worried about the widespread damage.

A growing question as these disasters worsen in a warming world is how to pay for recoveries, particularly in poorer countries that have contributed the least to climate change.

I am a climate scientist who researches disasters, and I work with disaster managers on solutions to deal with the increasing risk of extreme events. The usual sources of disaster aid funding haven’t come close to meeting the need in hard-hit countries in recent years.

So, groups are developing new ways to meet the need more effectively. In some cases, they are getting aid to countries before the damage occurs.